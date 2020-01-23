Left Menu
North Korea to make Munich Security Conference debut in 2020

  Berlin
  Updated: 23-01-2020 17:07 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 17:01 IST
North Korea to make Munich Security Conference debut in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea will send a delegation to the Munich Security Conference for the first time in the 56-year history of the top diplomatic gathering, organizers said Thursday. An MSC spokesperson confirmed that North Korean vice foreign minister Kim Son Gyong would attend next month's event.

The announcement comes a month after Pyongyang declared it was abandoning moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. The self-imposed ban on tests had been the centerpiece of two years of nuclear diplomacy between the US and North Korea, including three meetings between the two countries' leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Also expected to attend the Munich talks this year are US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is likewise expected to attend.

Founded in 1963, the Munich Security Conference hosts hundreds of high-ranking officials and dozens of world leaders each year to discuss security challenges. The 2020 edition will be held from February 14 to 16.

The program and the full list of participants are to be published in the coming weeks.

