S.Korea to send charter flights to evacuate citizens from Wuhan

South Korea plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday.

The planes will arrive in the city as early as Thursday, he told a ministerial meeting aimed at discussing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

