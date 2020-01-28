S.Korea to send charter flights to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
South Korea plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Tuesday.
The planes will arrive in the city as early as Thursday, he told a ministerial meeting aimed at discussing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Wuhan
- Chung Syekyun
- China
ALSO READ
'Smile with your eyes': How to beat South Korea's AI hiring bots and land a job
'Parasite' charts Oscars history as first-ever South Korean best picture nominee
Young South Koreans hit the beach in mock Marine Corps boot camp
South Korea donates $2mn to UNHCR to support IDPs, refugees, returnees in Iraq
South Koreans among seven missing in Himalayan avalanche