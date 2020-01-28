Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-China's Xi tells WHO he's confident of slaying "devil" virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:20 IST
WRAPUP 6-China's Xi tells WHO he's confident of slaying "devil" virus
Image Credit: President of Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the visiting chief of the World Health Organisation on Tuesday that he was confident of winning the battle against a "devil" coronavirus that has killed 106 people and spread across the world. A growing number of countries are planning to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, a central city of 11 million people and the epicentre of the outbreak. A chartered plane taking out U.S. consulate staff was set to leave Wuhan on Wednesday, a spokeswoman at the U.S. embassy in Beijing said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Xi discussed ways to protect Chinese and foreigners in areas affected by the coronavirus and "possible alternatives" to evacuations, a WHO spokesman said. "The virus is a devil and we cannot let the devil hide," state television quoted Xi as saying.

"China will strengthen international cooperation and welcomes WHO participation in virus prevention ... We believe that the WHO and the international community will give a calm, objective and rational assessment of the virus and China is confident of winning the battle against the virus." The concern is mounting about the impact the coronavirus may have on the world's second-biggest economy amid travel bans and an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Global stocks fell again, oil prices hit three-month lows and China's yuan currency dipped to its weakest in 2020.

A WHO panel of 16 independent experts twice last week declined to declare an international emergency over the outbreak. The spokesman said an increase in cases and deaths in China would not necessarily trigger the emergency status. Traditionally, the WHO seeks to promote cooperation and avoid antagonizing countries it is helping, or it risks a reaction that could undermine its humanitarian work.

CONTAGION The flu-like virus has spread overseas, with Sri Lanka and Germany the latest countries to be hit. But none of the 106 deaths has been outside China and all but six have been in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged last month.

The WHO said only one of 45 confirmed cases in 13 countries outside China involved human-to-human transmission, in Vietnam. But a Japanese official said there was a suspected case of human-to-human transmission there too. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, the scene of sometimes violent anti-China unrest for moths, announced plans on Tuesday to suspend high-speed rail and ferry links with the mainland.

High-speed rail services will be suspended from midnight on Thursday and the number of flights would be halved. Thailand confirmed six more infections among visitors from China, taking its tally to 14, the highest outside China. Far eastern Russian regions would close their borders with China until Feb. 7, Tass news agency said, citing the regional government.

Wuhan, where the virus apparently jumped to a human in an illegal wildlife market, has been all but put under quarantine, with a lockdown on transport and bans on gatherings. Tens of millions of others in Hubei live under some form of travel curbs set up to try to stifle the virus.

Tuesday's toll of 106 dead was up from 81 the day before. The number of total confirmed cases in China surged to 4,515 as of Monday from 2,835 the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Communist Party-ruled China has been eager to show it is more transparent in handling this outbreak after it was heavily criticized for efforts to cover up an epidemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed about 800 people globally in 2002-2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaabars the snow leopard makes new friends after brush with death

Partly blinded by shotgun pellets still lodged in his head, Jaabars the snow leopard licks his paw inside a rescue shelter cage after life-saving surgery. The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his re...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday....

Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

Washington, Jan 28 AP A US defence official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan. They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A ...

UK court hears India's appeal in extradition case of couple facing murder charges of adopted son

The High Court in England on Tuesday heard the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India to claim his life insurance payout. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020