U.S. says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan
Approximately 210 U.S. citizens are being relocated from China's Wuhan city, the center of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement released via the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.
Those on the aircraft from Wuhan will be screened several times and evaluated upon arrival in California, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- China
- US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Beijing
- California
