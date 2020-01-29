UK's Huawei decision will not affect intelligence-sharing -PM's spokesman
Britain's decision to allow China's Huawei to have a role in its 5G networks does not affect the country's ability to securely share intelligence data, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is due to arrive in London later on Wednesday, said American information would only be allowed to pass across trusted networks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Mike Pompeo
- London
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-Britain, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal
Britain's ambassador leaves Iran after brief detention
UPDATE 1-Brexit extension ultimately up to Britain - EU's von der Leyen
Airtel, Jio, VIL submit applications for 5G trials; Huawei partners with 2 telcos
Britain to commit 2 billion pounds to new N. Irish government