FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Major airlines have suspended some flights to China because of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 130 people in China and spread across the world.

Here are the airlines that have suspended flights:

LUFTHANSA

Germany's Lufthansa said in a statement it is suspending its own, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from China until Feb. 9. The airline continues to fly to Hong Kong, but it will stop taking bookings for flights to mainland China until the end of next month. AIR TANZANIA

Tanzania's state-owned carrier said it will have to postpone its maiden flights to China due to concerns over the spread of a coronavirus. Air Tanzania had planned to begin charter flights to China next month.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

The largest U.S. carrier said it will in the period from Feb. 9 through March 27 suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai, citing sagging demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

The British airline said on Jan. 29 it had suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country. BA.com, the airline's website, showed no direct flights to China were available to book in January and February. The airline said in an email the cancellations were in effect until Jan. 31 while it assesses the situation.

FINNAIR Finnish airline Finnair said on Jan. 28 it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing until the end of March after China suspended international group travel from the country.

Finnair will suspend its three weekly flights between Helsinki and Beijing Daxing between Feb. 5 and March 29 and its two weekly flights between Helsinki and Nanjing between Feb. 8 and March 29.

UNITED

Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a significant drop in demand. AIR CANADA

Air Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China to better match capacity with expected demand. CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it would be progressively reducing capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan. 30 to the end of March, in line with a government directive as well as market demand.

LION AIR

Indonesian airline Lion Air Group said on Jan. 29 it would suspend all flights to China from February. The airline has suspended six flights from several Indonesian cities to China so far and will suspend the rest next month.

AIR SEOUL

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Jan. 28 it had suspended all flights to China. AIR INDIA

Air India said it was canceling its Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai flight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.

