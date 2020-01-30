Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China virus evacuations begin as death toll rises at outbreak epicenter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 05:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 04:36 IST
UPDATE 1-China virus evacuations begin as death toll rises at outbreak epicenter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign governments began flying their citizens out of China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, as authorities said the death toll there had topped 160.

The health commission for Hubei said on Thursday that deaths in the province from the new coronavirus had risen by 37 to 162, while a further 1,032 cases had been detected. Although the majority of cases have been in Hubei, cases have been detected elsewhere in China and in at least 15 other countries.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors in Geneva later on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday, naming Germany, Vietnam, and Japan.

"Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak." The United States flew about 200 Americans out of Wuhan, capital of Hubei where most of the cases are concentrated. They were being screened on arrival in California. France, Britain, and Canada also have organized evacuations.

The effects of the virus are already weighing heavily on China's economy, the world's second-biggest, with companies cutting corporate travel and tourists canceling trips. Various airlines are cutting flights, from British Airways and Lufthansa to Air Canada and American Airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-S.Korea air force says reviewing participation in Singapore air show due to virus outbreak

Jan 30 Reuters - S.KOREA AIR FORCE SAYS REVIEWING WHETHER TO PARTICIPATE IN SINGAPORE AIR SHOW DUE TO NEW CORONAVIRUS SITUATION...

Cricket Australia to consider sanctions after U-19 team gets caught in racism row

Cricket Australias integrity chief Sean Carroll on Thursday said that the body will consider imposing sanctions after their team members were caught in a casual racism row in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Cricket Australia will consider sanct...

UPDATE 7-Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%

Tesla Inc posted its second quarterly profit in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record and the company said it would comfortably make more than half a million units this year, pushing its shares to new highs.The delivery forecast, higher ...

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

Los Angeles, Jan 30 AFP The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, want to represent what Kobe was about as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said. We want to represent what Kobe was about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020