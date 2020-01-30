Left Menu
Gita Sabharwal of India appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@UNDPSriLanka)

The UN has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the Resident Coordinator in Thailand. The UN Resident Coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system at the country level. Resident Coordinators lead UN Country Teams and coordinate the world body's support to countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda. Resident Coordinators are the designated representatives of the UN Secretary-General. They report to the UN chief.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Gita Sabharwal of India as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand, with the host government's approval," the UN said in a press release on Wednesday. Sabharwal brings 25 years of experience in development, peacebuilding, governance and social policy across five Asian countries, including the Maldives.

She most recently served the UN in Sri Lanka as the Peacebuilding and Development Adviser for nearly seven years. Prior to joining the United Nations, Sabharwal was The Asia Foundation's Deputy Country Representative for the Maldives and Sri Lanka and has held positions as the Poverty and Policy Adviser for the UK's Department for International Development in India and Vietnam.

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization committed to improving the lives of people across Asia. Sabharwal holds a master's degree in development management from the UK-based University of Wales and is the author of numerous policy papers on South and South-East Asia.

