Brexit Party piped out of Brussels

Members of the Brexit Party left the European Parliament on Friday, just hours before Britain was to exit the EU, waving the Union Jack and accompanied by a lone bagpiper. "Goodbye! We won't be coming back," shouted Anne Widdecombe MEP as the delegation boarded a fleet of taxis to take them to the station and a train to London.

Party leader Nigel Farage had left Brussels on Wednesday after the parliament's historic vote to ratify Britain's EU divorce papers and end a 47-year relationship. But his MEPs, brandishing umbrellas in the party's turquoise colors, were to join him outside the British parliament later in the day to celebrate their victory. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.