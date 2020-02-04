REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed over 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

CHINA-HEALTH-NORTHKOREA/ Burdened by sanctions, North Korea sees coronavirus threaten economic lifelines

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s already tenuous economic lifelines to the outside world are now nearly severed as it seals its borders with China and Russia to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Democratic presidential race off to rocky start as Iowa results delayed by 'inconsistencies'

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa on Monday, as the results of the state’s caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked “inconsistencies” in the initial count. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Democrats condemn Trump at trial as threat to American democracy WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Even with acquittal seemingly assured, Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial made a forceful appeal for conviction on Monday, calling him a man with no moral compass who must be removed to protect American democracy.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH/

Huawei, ZTE urge U.S. not to impose national security risk labels WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp on Monday both asked the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to finalize its designation of the China tech giants as risks to U.S. national security.

AIRBUS-PROBE-AIRASIA/ AirAsia CEO Fernandes and chairman step aside as Airbus bribery allegations probed

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes and Chairman Kamarudin Meranun will step aside for at least two months while the airline and authorities investigate allegations Airbus paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from the company. ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW-YORK-PREVIEW/ New York Fashion Week kicks off in shadow of Oscars

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fresh on the heels of Paris’ glittering couture week, the sartorial spotlight shifts to New York, as designers gear up to present looks for fall and winter 2020, starting on Thursday. SPORTS

TENNIS-MURRAY/ Clay season can help Murray get fit for Wimbledon: Corretja

Former world number one Andy Murray must build up his fitness during the European clay-court season but should consider skipping the French Open to be fresh for Wimbledon, his former coach Alex Corretja has said. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-LEBRON-GIANNA/

Lakers' James picks No. 2 for All-Star Game as tribute Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James had a choice for the NBA All-Star Game later this month in Chicago.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-QATAR/ Turkey's Erdogan meets Qatar's foreign minister, chairs AKP meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (1030 GMT) and chairs an AK Party meeting (1400 GMT) but is not scheduled to speak publicly. 4 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DUTYFREE (TV) French port town sniffs post-Brexit 'booze cruise' bonanza

The French port of Calais, the closest point of mainland Europe to Britain, wants a post-Brexit duty free zone to cover the entire town in anticipation of a return of the 'booze cruise' 4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/SPEECH Trump’s State of the Union speech previewed

Overnighter previewing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech to be updated throughout the day. 4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE Conservative U.S. Chief Justice no savior for liberals at impeachment trial

Conservative U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts always looked unlikely to be the hero for liberals at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and that’s exactly what happened. 4 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/BAN (TV) Secretary of State Pompeo, Nigerian foreign minister meet

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama. Nigeria was added to list of nations subject to U.S. travel ban Friday. 4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE RUSSIA-USA/WHELAN (PIX) (TV)

Russia court hears appeal by ex-Marine Paul Whelan A Moscow appeal court is expected to rule on the arrest of Paul Whelan, the U.S. national accused of spying.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT NORWAY-SECURITY/

Norway police presents annual security threat assessment Norway's PST security police to present annual security threat assessment

4 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Testimony continues in Weinstein rape case Prosecution continues their case in Weinstein rape trial.

4 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkish foreign minister speaks, could comment on situation in Syria's Idlib

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at an "Asia Anew" meeting in Ankara and could comment on the situation in Syria's Idlib where Turkey's military hit dozens of Syrian government targets on Monday after eight Turkish military personnel were killed by shelling. 4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/WARSAW Brazil hosts meeting of Warsaw initiative on Mideast peace

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo speaks to Reuters about hosting the Feb 5-6 follow-up meeting of officials from countries who attended last year's Warsaw summit on Middle East peace convened by the United States in a move to isolate Iran. 4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CORONAVIRUS-OIE/

Interview with world animal health body on coronavirus, swine fever Interview of World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) deputy director general to discuss research on animal origin of coronavirus and transmission of the virus, African swine fever spreading in Asia and Europe and the return of bird flu in Eastern Europe.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian court to hear case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law A court in Nigeria is due to hear a case involving 47 men who pleaded not guilty to charges of public displays of affection by same-sex couples, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT VENEZUELA-BANKS/ (PIX)

Venezuelan banks begin storing dollars amid Maduro’s liberalization: sources At least half a dozen Venezuelan banks have begun storing in vaults millions of dollars and euros accumulated in cash by businesses during an unexpected economic liberalization by President Nicolas Maduro, according to sources.

4 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CANADA-PIPELINE/TRANS MOUNTAIN (PIX)

Court to rule on Canada-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline Canada's Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to rule on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government adequately consulted indigenous people when it approved last year an expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

4 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT FORD MOTORS-RESULTS/

Ford Motor Co to report 4th quarter earnings, offer 2020 outlook Ford Motor Co will report fourth-quarter results and offer its forecast for 2020, as well as discuss any impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

4 Feb 14:05 ET / 19:05 GMT PRUDENTIAL FINL-RESULTS/

Prudential Financial to report Q4 2019 results Prudential Financial Inc will report its 2019 fourth quarter results as investors await word on how interest rates are affecting key business such as annuity sales and pension risk transfer. Investors are also looking for insights about how Prudential's Chile business is performing given civil unrest in the country.

4 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT WALT DISNEY-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Walt Disney Reports First Quarter Results Disney is expected to post a higher quarterly revenue, boosted by the launch of its streaming platform, Disney+ and a new Star Wars-themed park. Investors will watch out for any commentary on its content spend for the streaming platform.

4 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/WHO-EXPERT (PIX) (TV) Senior WHO official gives briefing on coronavirus on return from China

World Health Organization briefing on the New Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Sylvie BRIAND, Director of WHO’s Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, speaks on return from week-long mission to China 4 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/POPULAR (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Forget the art house, Oscar embraces movies people have seen From billion-dollar blockbuster Joker to Ford v Ferrari, most of the nine best picture nominees have scored well at the box office, for a second straight year. Is the era of art house fare that few people have seen, like Hurt Locker and Shape of Water, over at the Oscars?

4 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

