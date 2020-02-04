Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-South Korea hold ministerial-level defense dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defense of South Korea on Tuesday took part in the ministerial-level defence dialogue between India and Republic of Korea.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 12:20 IST
India-South Korea hold ministerial-level defense dialogue
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defense of South Korea hold a meeting at South Block.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defense of South Korea on Tuesday took part in the ministerial-level defense dialogue between India and the Republic of Korea. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also attended the meeting.

"Ministerial level Defence dialogue between the Republic of Korea and India is being held at South Block in New Delhi. RoK's Defence Minister Mr Jeong Kyeongdoo and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh are attending the meeting," office of the Defence Minister said in a tweet. Earlier, Jeong received a guard of honor at the South Block lawns.

Last year, Singh had visited South Korea. The two countries had signed two MoUs to further enhance their defense cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labels BJP over Hegde's remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Tuesday attacked the BJP over Anantkumar Hegdes controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi and termed the party as Ravan ke aulad children of Ravana. Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali det...

Bengal BJP submits memorandum to Prez over law and order situation in state

A delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal led by the partys general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing concern about the law and order situation in the state.Women are not...

U19 CWC: Pakistan asks India to bowl first in semi-final clash

Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup. If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.The last eight U19...

SC seeks TN response on DMK plea alleging inaction by Speaker on disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu governments response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the state assembly speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020