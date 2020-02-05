China virus death toll rises to 490: govt

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 490 after authorities in Hubei province reported 65 new fatalities Wednesday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a jump in confirmed infections with 3,156 new cases.

