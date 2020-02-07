Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber loses $1.1B investing in food delivery, driverless cars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:37 IST
Uber loses $1.1B investing in food delivery, driverless cars

New York, Feb 7 (AP) Uber continued to lose money as it builds up its food delivery business and develops technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than the same time last year. The loss amounted to 64 cents per share, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted Uber would lose $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, during the quarter.

Uber brought in $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37% from a year ago. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the U.S. and Canada, where Uber pulled in 41% more than last year. But its Eats business lost $461 million in the quarter before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, down 66% from the same time last year as Uber put money into growing the business in a highly competitive food delivery market.

"2019 was a transformational year for Uber and I'm gratified by our progress, steadily delivering against the commitments we've made to our shareholders on our path to profitability,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, in a statement. “We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform.” In Uber's last earnings call, Khosrowshahi said the company's goal was to turn a full-year profit in 2021.

The fourth quarter was marked by painful disclosures at Uber. In December, the company released a long-awaited report, in which its riders reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults during 2018.

The same month, Uber agreed to pay $4.4 million to end a federal sexual harassment probe about its internal corporate culture. But those announcements did not take a toll on the stock, which has been inching up over the past two months. Uber's stock cratered after its IPO, falling 42% to a low of $25.99 in November. But it recovered some ground over the last month, reaching $37 on Thursday, about 18% below its IPO price.

Its losses in the fourth quarter included $243 million in stock-based compensation. (AP) TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FICCI in partnership with Central Asian countries launch India-Central Asia Business council

New Delhi India, Feb 7 The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI in partnership with five of the epic industry bodies of Central Asian countries launched the India-Central Asia Business council on Thursday. S Jaishank...

UK's Kew Gardens to help protect Australia's bio-diversity after wildfires

Britain is to help protect Australias biodiversity in the emergency collection of plant seeds following the countrys devastating wildfires. Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London will help with emergency seed-collecting ...

China's Hubei province reports 69 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 6 -state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 69 to 618 as of Thursday, Chinese state television reported on Friday.There had been a further 2,447 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of th...

Sheriff: 3 dead in plane crash in Louisiana

Chatham, Feb 7 AP A small plane crash in Louisiana on Thursday afternoon has left three people dead, according to authorities. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown told news outlets the plane was heading from Jackson to Shreveport and crashed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020