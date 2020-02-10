UPDATE 1-Storm Ciara disrupts more than 200 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol

Around 240 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest, were canceled on Sunday as a powerful storm blew in off the Atlantic Ocean with wind gusts of up to 120 km per hour (74 mph).

Storm Ciara downed trees, disrupted public transportation and blew roofs off some buildings. All professional Dutch soccer matches were canceled, along with most outdoor sporting events.

The storm also lashed Britain and Germany.

