Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus crisis: Xi tours Beijing, vows to win war against the epidemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday appeared before the public for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic started and said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs amid the outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 23:15 IST
Coronavirus crisis: Xi tours Beijing, vows to win war against the epidemic
Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO in Beijing last month. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday appeared before the public for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic started and said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs amid the outbreak. Jinping inspected efforts by community workers in Beijing to contain the virus, visited a local hospital that offers treatment to coronavirus patients and video-chatted with frontline medical staff in Wuhan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Wearing a surgical mask, Jinping had his temperature checked by a community worker and waved to residents in their apartments. "We must have confidence that we will eventually win this battle against the epidemic," the President told medical staff during the visit to Ditan hospital.

The inspection came at a time when many people outside the epidemic centre of Hubei Province resumed work after an extended holiday. On January 25, Jinping had chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and demanded that epidemic prevention and control be taken as the most important task.

At least 910 people have lost their lives so far in mainland China from the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year. China's National Health Commission reported there were 97 new deaths from the virus on February 9, making Sunday the deadliest day so far. The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 epidemic of a severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland vastly exceeds the 8,098 sickened by SARS.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei. Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China in an attempt to stop the spread. Two deaths have been recorded outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, Al Jazeera reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has deployed an expert team to the East Asian country to investigate the ground facts regarding the deadly virus outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020