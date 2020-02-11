Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Xi warned officials that efforts to stop virus could hurt economy-sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 12:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Xi warned officials that efforts to stop virus could hurt economy-sources
Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the new coronavirus had gone too far, threatening the country's economy, sources told Reuters, days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow.

With growth at its slowest in nearly three decades, China's leaders seem eager to strike a balance between protecting an already-slowing economy and stamping out an epidemic that has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 40,000. After reviewing reports on the outbreak from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other economic departments, Xi told local officials during a Feb 3 meeting of the Politburo's Standing Committee that some of the actions taken to contain the virus are harming the economy, said two people familiar with the meeting, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

He urged them to refrain from "more restrictive measures", the two people said. Local authorities outside Wuhan - where the virus is thought to have first taken hold - have shut down schools and factories, sealed off roads and railways, banned public events and even locked down residential compounds. Xi said some of those steps have not been practical and have sown fear among the public, they said.

China's state council information office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The official Xinhua News Agency, reporting on the Politburo meeting last Monday, called the coronavirus outbreak "a major test of China's system and capacity for governance." It added, without details, that "party committees and governments of all levels were urged to achieve the targets of economic and social development this year."

Since the meeting, China's central bank has vowed to step up support for the economy and prepared policy tools to offset the damage. The NDRC said at a weekend briefing that it was urging companies and factories to resume work, especially in "key industries" such as food and pharmaceuticals. "In the context of the epidemic and the downward pressure on the economy, it is more important to maintain economic growth," Pan Gongsheng, vice-governor of China's central bank, said on Friday.

On Monday, Zhejiang province, an economic powerhouse in eastern China, ordered local authorities not to overreact by restricting everyday movement or shutting down "shops of chain stores and convenience stores that sell daily necessities such as vegetables, cooking oil as well as meat, eggs and dairy products," according to a government release. China has unveiled new tax policies as it tries to reduce the burden on industries hit heavily by the epidemic.

Reuters reported this month that policymakers in China are preparing measures, including more fiscal spending and interest rate cuts, amid expectations the outbreak will devastate first-quarter growth. Many in China returned to work on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday was effectively extended for about 10 days, but morning commutes were far less crowded than usual and numerous factories remained shut.

The ruling Communist Party's propaganda department last week ordered state media to focus on "economic recovery", according to a person with direct knowledge of the order, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the situation. China's official media has been trying to project calm. In a Monday editorial, the official People's Daily urged the public to deal with the epidemic with a "positive mood".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Coronavirus death toll surges past 1,000 as fears grow for Chinese economy

Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from Chinas coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll from the epidemic in the worlds second-largest economy soared past 1,000. Companies struggled to get ba...

Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy. Listing initiatives taken by the government, she said, increasing Forei...

Israeli hit 'The Mossad' to be screened at Jerusalem-Mumbai Festival

Israeli cinemas biggest box office hit of 2019, The Mossad, will be screened in Mumbai on February 16 during the Jerusalem-Mumbai festival. The films director Alon Gur Arye will be attending the movies screening and will later engage with t...

Mark Ruffalo in negotiations to star in 'Parasite' series

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being eyed to star in Parasite TV series, based on Bong Joon Hos best picture Oscar winner. Set at HBO, Bong and Succession executive producer Adam McKay will adapt the South Korean language film fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020