Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:00 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

* China reported 108 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total toll in the country to 1,016. * There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638, the National Health Commission said.

* China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said. * The coronavirus outbreak is hitting a peak in China this month and maybe over by April, the government's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday.

* There are 319 cases in 24 other countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese health officials. * Hubei province has dismissed the Communist Party boss and a director of the provincial health commission amid widespread public criticism of the authorities handling of the epidemic.

* The 13th case of the coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. * Taiwan raised its travel warning on Tuesday, advising people not to visit Hong Kong or Macau unless they have to and to take precautions if going to Singapore or Thailand. It also urged the Philippines to lift a travel ban on its citizens after Manila included them in curbs on arrivals from China.

* Five Hong Kongers evacuated from a residential building where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus live tested negative for the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday. * Vietnam's health ministry confirmed another case of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its total to 15.

* Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 33 since January, a health ministry official said on Tuesday. * Thailand on Tuesday barred passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the coronavirus despite no confirmed infections aboard.

* Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher even as doubts grew about how quickly China's factories could get back to work given that the coronavirus continues to spread and deaths mount. * The WHO said 168 labs globally have the right technology to diagnose the virus.

* The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the epidemic but no new loans, the development lender's president, David Malpass, said. * The virus outbreak could trim China's full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage point in 2020, a senior member of a Chinese government think tank said.

* Britain has declared the coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Boston Scientific holds workshops to promote innovation in interventional cardiology

New Delhi India, Feb 11 ANINewsVoir Boston Scientific, a global medical device company, with its continued commitment towards advance therapy adoption in interventional cardiology for treating Complex and High-Risk Coronary Intervention CHI...

Industry and Investors' Facilitation Centre opened in MNRE

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has today opened an Industry and Investors Facilitation Centre in the Ministry. This will work as a focal point to provide correct and timely information on Policies and programs of the Go...

New mobile app helping Latin American farmers increase crop yields

Rezatec, a leading provider of geospatial data analytics, has launched a free smartphone app that acts as a portal for farmers to record their agricultural activities and provides recommendations for optimal sowing and irrigation scheduling...

Pondy Assembly reconvened on Feb 12 to adopt anti-CAA

The Puducherry Assembly has been reconvened to meet on Wednesday to move an anti-CAA resolution. The House is likely to have its session for a day. Official sources told PTI that the session has been reconvened by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020