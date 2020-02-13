China's Huanggang says to tighten virus control measures

China's Huanggang, near the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus, said on Thursday that starting from Friday it would tighten epidemic control measures including sealing residential complexes and only allowing essential vehicles on roads.

Food and the delivery of other essential goods will be arranged by designated personnel, the city said in a statement.

