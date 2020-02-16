New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 16 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Sunday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death — Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 412 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 72 cases — Thailand: 34

— South Korea: 29 — Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 18 — Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16 — United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China — Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death — United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 8 — Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3 — Russia: 2

— Spain: 2 — Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1 — Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1 — Egypt: 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

