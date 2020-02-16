New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally
Beijing, Feb 16 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Sunday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death — Macao: 10 cases
— Japan: 412 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 72 cases — Thailand: 34
— South Korea: 29 — Malaysia: 22
— Taiwan: 18 — Vietnam: 16
— Germany: 16 — United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China — Australia: 14 cases
— France: 12 cases, 1 death — United Kingdom: 9 cases
— United Arab Emirates: 8 — Canada: 8
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — India: 3 cases
— Italy: 3 — Russia: 2
— Spain: 2 — Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1 — Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1 — Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1 — Egypt: 1
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Indian economy experienced abrupt slowdown in 2019, but it's not in a recession: IMF MD
Coronavirus outbreak: 324 Indians evacuated from China's Wuhan in special Air India plane
PM greets Indian Coast Guard on its raising day
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight carrying 324 Indians from China's Wuhan lands in Delhi.
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan lands in Delhi