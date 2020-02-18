REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/GENDER Mexican president blames murder of young girl on past governments

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday appeared to blame the murder of a seven-year-old girl on the neoliberal economic model, angering critics who say the government has failed to stem a wave of gender violence. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/DAYTONA Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race with limo loop, Air Force One flyby

President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One. MISSISSIPPI-FLOODS/

Mississippi floods appear to hit peak with parts of Jackson under water Floodwaters in central Mississippi appeared to hit their peak on Monday, potentially allowing the area around the state capital Jackson to avoid any casualties after the Pearl River reached its highest level in 37 years, officials said.

BUSINESS CHINA-HEALTH/APPLE

Apple says will not meet revenue guidance for March quarter due to coronavirus impact Apple Inc said on Monday that it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both production and demand in China.

AMAZON-CLIMATECHANGE/ Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/FLACK Suicide of "Love Island" host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules

The suicide of Caroline Flack, one of Britain's most famous TV stars, has prompted nearly 350,000 people to sign a petition demanding tougher laws on the way the tabloid press covers celebrities. FASHION-LONDON/BURBERRY

Burberry's Tisci re-imagines classics in London runway show Riccardo Tisci drew inspiration from Burberry's design heritage by re-imagining the British label's trenchcoats and camel, black and red check at London Fashion Week on Monday.

SPORTS LAUREUS-AWARDS/

Messi, Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year at Laureus Awards Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ALLSTAR/ "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;" All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-POMPEO/ETHIOPIA (PIX)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Ethiopia U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit Ethiopia as part of his first official trip to Africa, where his office says he will seek to strengthen commercial ties and promote U.S. investment opportunities on the continent of more than one billion people.

17 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SLOVAKIA-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) (TV)

Slovakia's rising far-right party may become key to form next government, spooking pro-western parties The Slovak far-right party, Kotlebovci- People’s Party, has jumped in opinion polls and is now a contender to finish the second biggest party in the Feb 29 election.

18 Feb CLIMATE-CHANGE/PROTESTS

Trial of climate activists vs Credit Suisse opens in Geneva A protester who defaced a Geneva branch of Credit Suisse by dipping his hands in red paint is due to appear in court in the latest in a series of run-ins between the bank and climate activists demanding an end to its fossil fuel projects.

18 Feb IRAN-ELECTION/MOOD (PIX)

A story looking at the mood of Iranian voters ahead of parliamentary elections Story taking the temperature of Iranians ahead of Feb. 21 parliamentary elections, looking at the impact on voters' thinking of a succession of crises including economic hardship and the country's confrontation with America.

18 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT LESOTHO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Lesotho PM's wife to go on trial for killing of his previous wife Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is set to go on trial for the murder of his previous wife.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT LATVIA-ICELAND/

Icelandic Foreign Minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson to visit Latvia The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson visits Latvia and meets with the highest government officials of Latvia, including the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss the bilateral cooperation between both the countries, regional cooperation and security issues.

18 Feb 04:50 ET / 09:50 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate At least five Democratic presidential contenders will meet in a high-stakes debate in Nevada on Wednesday, three days before the state's voters make their picks in an unsettled and tight nominating race for the White House.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/NEVADA

EXPLAINER: Nevada hosts second caucus in Democratic primary After the Iowa caucuses developed into a mess, Nevada will try to conduct a caucus with less problems.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPAIN-LABOR/LAYOFFS

Spain's cabinet expected to ban layoffs over sickness At its weekly meeting, the cabinet is expected to repeal an article contained in the 2012 labour reform law that allows workers to be dismissed for being sick. This is the first step in a reversal of the labour reform planned by the left-wing coalition government.

18 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT ITALY-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Italy's Di Maio meets Russia's Lavrov for talks in Rome Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini host their Russian counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu in bilateral talks.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT FRANCE-CAFES/ (PIX) (TV)

Saving 1000 cafes, the heart of social life in French villages Thomas Sureau and his wife this weekend took possession of the keys to run-down café in the village of Congrier. Their task: breathe life back into a village typical of ‘La France Oubliée’ or Forgotten France.

18 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MISBEHAVIOUR/KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (TV) Keira Knightly talks Great and 'girl power'

Keira Knightley said her new film "Misbehaviour", the true story of how the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment. 18 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers. 18 Feb

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-TELEWORK (PIX)

Despite Olympics, Japan Inc still leery about allowing telework Many companies will encourage workers to work from home, to ease the commuting crunch during the Olympics. Will this have a lasting effect (intangible legacy), even after the Games – to improve the country’s difficult work-life balance?

18 Feb BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ECUADOR-MINING/ Ecuador official to speak about arbitration suit by Chinese mining group

Ecuador's deputy mining minister speaks in an interview about a lawsuit by a consortium of Chinese companies over a court decision to halt development of the Rio Blanco gold mine in the south of the country. An Ecuadorean court two years ago ordered the project to be halted over complaints by community groups, which have been increasingly effective in halting mine development. 18 Feb

AWARDS-MANGA/JAPAN (TV) 13th Japan International MANGA Awards

Winners receive their prizes at the 13th Japan International Manga Awards in Tokyo, Japan. 18 Feb

EU-BUDGET/FARMING-FRANCE (PIX) (TV) French farmers fret over subsidies as post-Brexit EU budget talks loom

French farmers, the biggest beneficiaries of subsidies under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, are wary of any attempt to reduce farm support as EU leaders discuss the bloc's next budget without Britain's contribution. With many farmers reliant on the subsidies for the bulk of their income and discontent simmering over issues like pesticide restrictions, they are expecting President Emmanuel Macron to defend fiercely agricultural spending. 18 Feb

HSBC HLDG-RESULTS/ HSBC to announce FY2019 results and strategy update

HSBC to announce its full year 2019 financial results and strategy update 18 Feb

EU-ECOFIN/TAX (TV) EU finance ministers adopt updated blacklist of tax havens

European Union finance ministers adopt an updated version of the bloc's tax haven blacklist. 18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/BUDGET Singapore to unveil historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit

Singapore's finance minister will deliver the budget speech. The city-state is set to roll out a hefty package of measures to cushion the blow from the coronavirus epidemic on its economy, with some analysts expecting it to budget for its biggest deficit in over a decade. 18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GALP-OUTLOOK/ Galp presents updated outlook at Capital Markets Day

Portugal's energy company Galp holds its Capital Markets Day in London to present its strategic overview and updated financial outlook to investors after posting full-year results earlier in the day. 18 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TAX/SEXWORK (PIX) Sex and taxes: A Seattle accountant is intimate with both

Two things in life are certain for Lori St. Kitts: sex and taxes. St. Kitts is one of the few U.S. tax preparers who specialize in helping people report income from sex work, a sprawling industry that straddles the above-board and underground economies. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONGO-CONSTRUCTION/ (PIX) (TV) Congo’s irksome ‘sheep jumps’ jam traffic and confound a president

Construction of a number of major overpasses in Congo’s congested capital Kinshasa, a passion project of President Felix Tshisekedi, was meant to ease traffic and save lives. But the plan to build the so-called ‘sauts-de-moutton’ – ‘sheep-jumps’ in English – has been mired in corruption, leaving many overpasses unfinished and making traffic worse than ever. The scandal has irked Kinshasa residents and raised questions about the new president’s ability to get even the simplest tasks done. 18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/ (PIX) Air Canada expected to report higher revenues on strong customer demand

Air Canada is expected to report higher quarterly revenues on strong demand from passengers, but the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX continues to pressure the airline on costs. 18 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES-HONGKONG

Philippine cabinet officials discuss potential lifting of travel ban on Hong Kong and Macau Philippine cabinet officials discuss potential lifting of travel ban on Hong Kong and Macau, following its move last week to remove the travel ban on Taiwan.

18 Feb CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/GEZI (PIX) Turkish court may announce verdict in trial of activists over 2013 protests

A Turkish court may announce a verdict in the trial of businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, facing a life sentence on a charge of attempting to overthrow the government over his role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, and 15 other defendants. 18 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DENMARK-FRAUD/ Danish court to cast verdict against government official accused of stealing $17 million intended for the most vulnerable in society.

18 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV)

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years Timeline of some key events in Weinstein's career and life, up to and including rape trial.

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-COURT/ABORTION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

A nervous wait at Louisiana abortion clinic at center of U.S. Supreme Court fight The Supreme Court on March 4 will hear a major abortion case concerning a restrictive law in Louisiana that may test how aggressively the conservative justices intend to curb abortion rights in the coming years. At the center of the case is a clinic housed in a windowless brick structure on a corner lot in Shreveport, Louiiana

18 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial will begin deciding former producer's fate New York jurors on Tuesday will begin deliberating the fate of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial for rape in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

18 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

