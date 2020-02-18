Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

* The virus killed another 98 people in mainland China, bringing the total death count to 1,868. Daily new cases rose by 1,886 to a total of 72,436. * The number of new coronavirus cases in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January but the virus remains far from contained.

* In Hubei province, the number of deaths rose by 93 to 1,789. An additional 1,807 cases were detected, taking the total in the province to 59,989. * Outside of China, there are 827 cases in 26 countries and regions and five deaths.

* The head of a leading hospital in Wuhan died of the disease, state television said, becoming the second prominent Chinese doctor to have succumbed to the pathogen. * Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to slow production and weak demand in China.

* China's supply of poultry and egg products may be hurt in the second and third quarters as the world's second-largest poultry producer tackles the coronavirus outbreak, agriculture ministry official Yang Zhenhai said at a State Council briefing on Tuesday. * A China trade body said on Tuesday some overseas buyers of Chinese metal products have stopped accepting shipments, while others are seeking damages over delays.

* Around 400 people have tested positive on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was ordered to stay under quarantine off Japan on Feb. 3 * More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive, were flown to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.

* The World Health Organization said on Monday the latest data indicate a decline in new cases, but "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution. * Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday that companies should tell their investors what effect the coronavirus epidemic in China is having on their business.

* Singapore on Tuesday announced financial packages worth around $4.5 billion to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in the city-state and weather its economic impact. * Singapore construction firms are asking for advice about whether they have the option of invoking force majeure clauses in building contracts as the government turns away or quarantines Chinese labor, lawyers told Reuters.

* Despite North Korea's ban on foreign tourism over coronavirus fears, the country plans to stage its "Mass Games", featuring thousands of dancers, gymnasts, and singers, as soon as August, tour companies said on Tuesday. * Organisers of the Tokyo Marathon have decided to limit the March 1 race to top-level athletes, banning 38,000 general participants.

* Japan said it would cancel Emperor Naruhito's public birthday address on Feb. 23. The event regularly attracts tens of thousands of people. * Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus, the government's top spokesman said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

