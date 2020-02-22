Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:49 IST
Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues
Representative Image Image Credit : Picryl

Ethiopia plans to release an interim report into a deadly Boeing 737 MAX crash, which killed 157 passengers and crew, ahead of the first anniversary of the accident next month, according to an official speaking on Saturday.

"We are not ready to release the final report and so we are releasing an interim one which will come out before the anniversary of the accident. We are finalising it," Amdye Ayalew, the country's chief crash investigator, told Reuters. He declined to give a precise date for the release of the final report. Boeing's popular 737 MAX has been grounded globally since the March 10 crash, which killed everyone on board, and came just five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia which killed 189 in a plane of the same model.

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed in an open field six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. Under rules overseen by the United Nations' Montreal-based aviation agency, ICAO, Ethiopia should publish a final report by March 10, the crash anniversary. ICAO is not participating in the investigations into the incident.

Ethiopian Transport Ministry spokesman Musie Yehyies declined to explain why the final report was not being released and said on Saturday the investigations committee is expected to meet in the coming weeks to work on it. A senior official at the ministry of transport, who spoke to Reuters on a condition of anonymity, said the final report was far from completion.

In April last year the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority released a preliminary report which revealed that faulty sensor readings and multiple automatic commands to push down the nose of the Boeing aircraft contributed to the fatal crash and left the crew struggling to regain control. Experts said the preliminary document left unanswered questions, which are expected to be addressed in the interim report, on why the plane did not respond to pilot and automatic commands including two final nose up instructions from the pilots about 30 seconds before the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines and a Boeing representative in Ethiopia did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center

Brazils famed Carnival kicked off in earnest on Saturday, as millions of scantily-clad revelers poured into the streets, many of whom took the opportunity to parody or otherwise comment on the nations deeply polarized political climate.Sinc...

France's Macron says "intolerable" rights violations taking place in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday intolerable human rights violations were taking place in Cameroon, a week after 22 people were killed by gunmen in military fatigues in a village at the heart of a separatist insurgency. Mac...

Panel on Assam Accord to formally submit report to state govt on Feb 25

The High Level Committee on Implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord will formally submit its report to the Assam government on February 25, senior state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The committee, which is headed by...

Gujarat: 12 killed in tempo-truck collision

Twelve people werekilled and four others injured on Saturday night in a collision between atruck and a tempo near Mahuvad village in Vadodara district of Gujarat,police said.Twelve people have been killed and four others injured in the acci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020