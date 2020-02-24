Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO team visits hospitals in China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan: Death toll reaches 2,592

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:09 IST
WHO team visits hospitals in China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan: Death toll reaches 2,592
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The WHO experts visited various hospitals in China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city over the weekend as the death toll climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000, health officials said on Monday. The country's National Health Commission (NHC) said it received reports of 409 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 150 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions on Sunday.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 77,150 with a total of 2,592 fatalities by the end of Sunday, the NHC said. Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, the ground zero of the virus, continued to bear the brunt with 149 death while one person died in Hainan Province, it said.

The NHC also highlighted that recovered coronavirus patients have outnumbered new infections for the sixth consecutive day, indicating stabilization of the virus situation in China. Sunday saw 1,846 people walk out of hospital after recovery, much higher than the number of the same day's new confirmed infections which was 409, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 24,734 patients infected with the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Sunday, the NHC said. Meanwhile, the China-World Health Organisation (WHO) joint expert team visited Hubei Province, the epicentre of the 'COVID-19' outbreak over the weekend to conduct field investigations, the NHC said.

The experts visited Tongji Hospital, the Wuhan Sports Centre that was converted into a temporary hospital, and the provincial center for disease control and prevention to learn about the epidemic prevention and control as well as medical treatment, it said. They also talked with officials and experts in the province and briefed NHC director Ma Xiaowei on their findings and suggestions, it said.

President Xi Jinping presided over a high-level meeting of officials on Sunday to review the progress of his government's efforts to contain the virus. He warned that China's coronavirus epidemic is still "grim and complex" and called for more efforts to tackle the country's "largest public health emergency".

President Xi, who attended a meeting here to double efforts in coordinating the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak, said the epidemic "has the fastest transmission, widest range of infection and has been the most difficult to prevent and control". "This is a crisis for us and it is a big test," he said.

The meeting, in the form of tele-conference, was presided over by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Xi acknowledged that the epidemic will "inevitably have a large impact on the economy and society" but the effects will be "short-term" and controllable.

"The epidemic situation remains grim and complex, and it is now a most crucial moment to curb the spread," Xi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK's top judge witnesses proceedings of Supreme Court

The President of the United Kingdoms Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed on Monday witnessed proceedings of the Supreme Court. Justice Reed, who had come to India to take part in the International Judges conference 2020, sat beside Chief Ju...

Not going to make Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it: Harrison Ford

Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford says the team of his iconic franchise Indiana Jones, will not start working on the much-awaited installment unless they have something new to offer. The 77-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as t...

Study suggests most young women remain stressed about their sex lives

New research suggests that most women remain unhappy and stressed about their sex lives with at least one in five of them suffering from female sexual dysfunction. The study was conducted by the researchers of Monash University and was publ...

Trump tweets in Hindi on way to India, says eager to visit country

US President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted in Hindi on his way to India, saying he is eager to visit the country and would be soon meeting all. Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, said in Hindi We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020