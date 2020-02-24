Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:52 IST
FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.

Following are some countries' evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the health risk from those who are returning. - Over 200 Hong Kong residents quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan had been flown back by Feb. 23 and will spend further 14 days in quarantine. Authorities said 70 of the 364 Hong Kong residents on the ship were infected and will remain in Japan along with other citizens who were in close contact with them.

- Some 30 British passengers arrived back home on Feb. 22 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. There were more than 70 British passengers on the cruise liner when cases of Covid-19 started to emerge.

- Britain's final evacuation flight from Wuhan, carrying more than 200 people, landed in Britain on Feb. 9. A plane carrying 83 British and 27 European Union nationals from Wuhan landed at the end of January.

- Taiwan flew back 19 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb. 21. [https://bit.ly/2HOfYtg] It evacuated 247 of the estimated 500 Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan on Feb. 3.

- A flight carrying 129 Canadians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship landed on Feb. 21. There were 256 Canadians on board the ship, of which 47 have tested positive. All repatriated passengers on the chartered flight had tested negative.

- Canada, after evacuating 215 people earlier, flew back 185 citizens from Wuhan on Feb. 11. All evacuees are quarantined on the Trenton, Ontario, base for two weeks.

- More than 150 Australians arrived home on Feb. 20 to begin two weeks of quarantine after finally leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

- Six South Koreans and one Japanese spouse flew to South Korea on Feb. 19 on a chartered flight.

- Indonesia is "committed" to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise, a senior minister said on Feb. 20. Four Indonesians who were part of the crew on the cruise liner were infected with the coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official.

- Indonesia's government flew 243 Indonesians from Hubei on Feb. 2 and placed them under quarantine at a military base on an island northwest of Borneo.

- In central Ukraine residents protested the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from Hubei on Feb. 20, despite official assurances, there was no danger of infection. In addition to 45 Ukrainians, there were 27 citizens of Argentina on the plane, as well as citizens from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, and other countries.

- The United States flew back on Feb. 17 over 300 Americans who had been stuck on a cruise ship affected by the coronavirus. They will face two more weeks of quarantine after spending the previous 14 days docked in Japan.

- The United States authorized the voluntary departure of its government employees and their family members from Hong Kong on Feb 11. On Feb. 6, two planes with about 300 passengers, mostly U.S. citizens, took off from Wuhan for the United States, the State Department said.

- Nepal on Feb. 16 evacuated 175 of its nationals from Wuhan.

- South Korea evacuated 147 people on a third chartered flight from Wuhan that arrived on Feb. 12. The country flew 368 people on a charter flight that arrived on Jan. 31.

- A second evacuation flight brought back another 174 Singaporeans and their family members from Wuhan to the city-state on Feb. 9.

- Thirty Filipinos returned to the Philippines on Feb. 9 from Wuhan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

- The 34 Brazilians evacuated from Wuhan landed in Brazil on Feb. 9.

- Uzbekistan evacuated 251 people from China, the state airline said on Feb. 6.

- A plane load of New Zealanders, Australians, and Pacific Islanders evacuated from Wuhan arrived in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb. 5, officials said.

- Italy flew back 56 nationals from Wuhan to Rome on Feb. 3.

- Saudi Arabia evacuated 10 students from Wuhan, Saudi state television reported on Feb. 2.

- Bangladesh evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan on a special flight on Feb. 1, the foreign minister told media after they were brought back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Investors raise ECB rate cut bets coronavirus fears bite

Investors are pricing in an increased chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sooner rather than later, reflecting heightened fears that coronavirus will spread and hit the eurozone economy hard.A fourth person infected wit...

UPDATE 1-Investors raise ECB rate cut bets as coronavirus fears bite

Investors are pricing in an increased chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sooner rather than later, reflecting heightened fears that coronavirus will spread and hit the euro zone economy hard. A fourth person infected w...

CM does not seem to have read Constitution: SP leader to assembly

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths recent statement on socialism in state assembly, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday said he does not seem to have read the Constitution of the country or his o...

After Delhi poll win, AAP launches ''politics of work'' campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party, following its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier thismonth, on Monday launched its Politics of Work national outreach programme from Maharashtra.As per a party release, the campaign will go on till Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020