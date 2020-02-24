Britain will comply with Northern Ireland protocol - PM's spokesman

Britain will comply with the obligations set out in the so-called Northern Ireland protocol with the European Union but does not see that entailing new checks on goods, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Johnson's Brexit team had been ordered to come up with plans to "get around" the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

