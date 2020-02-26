Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watch Video: A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

"There's a certain appeal to these railway-style sleeping berths, although it's highly unlikely that passengers could strap themselves into these bunks for take-off and landing," he said. Air New Zealand said economy passengers would book the Skynest in addition to their regular seat.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:25 IST
Watch Video: A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlyAirNZ)

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option: Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights. The Economy Skynest concept unveiled on Wednesday, which features six bunks akin to those in a train car or capsule hotel, would provide extra comfort for an added cost at a time when airlines are turning to longer flights because passengers are willing to pay for non-stop services.

But the airline, which plans to launch Auckland-New York flights in October, faces a stiff hurdle in not just making the economics of the new product work but in meeting regulatory requirements designed to help passengers survive a crash that has held back novel seating concepts in the past. "Despite the pretty pictures, this is likely to be a lengthy and arduous certification process," said David Flynn, the editor-in-chief of website Executive Traveller.

"There's a certain appeal to these railway-style sleeping berths, although it's highly unlikely that passengers could strap themselves into these bunks for take-off and landing," he said. Air New Zealand said economy passengers would book the Skynest in addition to their regular seat.

Rival Qantas Airways Ltd considered but ultimately rejected an Airbus proposal to place bunks in the cargo hold on A350 planes to be used on the world's longest-ever commercial flights from Sydney to London. Air New Zealand said it would make a final decision on whether to introduce the Skynest next year after it had assessed the performance of the Auckland-New York route during its inaugural year.

The carrier's head of airline programmes Kerry Reeves said gaining certification of the product was a definite challenge, even when compared with its earlier innovations like the Economy Skycouch which allows a row of economy seats to be turned into a couch after take-off. "But it was a prize worth chasing and one that we think has the potential to be a game changer for economy class travellers on all airlines around the world," Reeves said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump reaffirms US' support for India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC

US President Donald Trump has reiterated United States support for Indias permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council UNSC. Prime Minister Modi and President Trump committed to working together to strengthen and reform the U...

Richardson added to Australia one-day squad for South Africa

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was added Wednesday to the Australia one-day international squad for three clashes in South Africa beginning Saturday. Selectors also named an unchanged line-up for the one-day series against New Zealand at home ...

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective....

''Bill to make Marathi must in schools in Assembly on Feb 27''

The Maharashtra government will on Thursday introduce the bill making the Marathi languagemandatory in all schools in the state, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the Lower House th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020