Germany sees no need for travel warning for Italy over coronavirus

The German government sees no need to advise its citizens against travel to Italy, which has become a new front line in the global outbreak of the new coronavirus outbreak that started in China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are far from this scenario," the spokesman told a regular government news conference when asked about whether a travel warning was needed.

A government spokesman said that the outbreak in Italy presented Europe with a new situation and said Germany was working closely with its European parnters to try to prevent the spread of the disease.

