Shooting in Milwaukee claims 5 lives, says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that five people were killed in a shooting in Milwaukee.
Washington [USA], Feb 27 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that five people were killed in a shooting in Milwaukee. "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families in Wisconsin earlier today, taking the lives of five people," Trump said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
"Our hearts break for them... and it is a terrible thing," he added. Earlier, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed multiple fatalities in a shooting that occurred at the local Molson Coors brewery, including the gunman.
Earlier, conflicting media reports indicated that two to seven people had been killed. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
