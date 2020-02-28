Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg to draw thousands at British climate rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:18 IST
Greta Thunberg to draw thousands at British climate rally
Greta Thunberg (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist who has reprimanded governments across the world for failing her generation with climate change, is expected to draw a crowd of thousands on Friday when she leads a protest in Britain. Known simply as Greta, 17-year-old Thunberg has captured the imagination of many young people with impassioned demands for world leaders to take urgent action to prevent what she says will be an environmental cataclysm.

She will address a "Youth Strike for Climate" rally in the English city of Bristol, though police issued a safety warning due to the number of people expected to attend. "The world's youth are waking up and taking action on the climate crisis," said the event organizers, the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate group, which insisted it had prepared properly and did not need to be "patronized" by safety worries.

The group is part of a global movement of school students who stage protests in school time over what they say is the lack of government action on climate change. Britain is targetting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and wants to bring forward a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 at the latest.

Organizers say they expect between 15,000 and 60,000 protesters from across the country to attend the event on Friday. One coach company said it was providing transport from 13 places around Britain, including Oxford, Birmingham, Brighton, and Cardiff.

Police and the local council in Bristol issued a joint statement, expressing safety concerns. "We have seen a number of protests over the last year however this one will be significantly larger," it said. "Please do not underestimate the scale of this protest."

Police will close roads around the area where Thunberg, is expected to speak before she joins a march through the city. Thunberg has been in Britain since the weekend. On Tuesday she visited the University of Oxford, where she met Malala Yousafzai, the 22-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and campaigner for girls' education, who is studying there.

The pair shared photos of themselves with their arms around each other. Thunberg called Yousafzai her role model, while Yousafzai said on Twitter: "She's the only friend I'd skip school for." Thunberg starting missing lessons two years ago to protest outside the Swedish parliament building. She has since sparked a global movement calling for sustainability and awareness of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday he app...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...

Bengal offers penalty waiver on tax default for vehicles

The West Bengal transport department has offered a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax default for all types of registered vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owner...

Golf Course Extension Road as epicenter of Gurugram Realty

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 28 ANINewsVoir The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub. The area has a robust social and physical infrastructure besides numerous reputed schools, and retail destinations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020