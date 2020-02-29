EXCLUSIVE-U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears-sources
The United States will postpone a meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian countries it planned to host on March 14 amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump had invited leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian nations to meet in Las Vegas after he did not attend a summit with the group in Bangkok in November.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
