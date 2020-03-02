US reports second death from coronavirus; first case confirmed in New York

The United States has reported its second death from novel coronavirus, involving a male patient in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The patient died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Evergreen Health, a hospital in Washington State, according to Seattle and King County Department of Public Health, as reported by CNN.

Meanwhile, New York reported its first case of coronavirus, involving a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus in Iran -- a Middle Eastern country which has reported the most deaths from coronavirus outside of China. "We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated. There is no reason for undue anxiety--the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Sunday (local time).

The country had reported its first death from the deadly virus on Saturday. Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

