U.S. Supreme Court rejects gun rights case over rapid-fire bump stocks

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trump's ban on "bump stocks" - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

The justices left in place a lower court's decision that upheld the Trump administration's action to define bump stocks as prohibited machine guns under U.S. law.

