Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to ban on gun 'bump stocks'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 03:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 03:28 IST
U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to ban on gun 'bump stocks'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald Trump's ban on "bump stocks" - devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like a machine gun - implemented after the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. The justices left in place a lower court's decision that upheld the Trump administration's action to define bump stocks as prohibited machine guns under U.S. law even as litigation over the policy continues.

The ban, which went into effect in March 2019, was embraced by Trump following a massacre that killed 58 people at a music festival in Las Vegas in which the gunman used bump stocks. It represented a rare recent instance of gun control at the federal level in a country that has experienced a series of mass shootings. Numerous gun control proposals have been thwarted in the U.S. Congress, largely because of opposition by Republican lawmakers and the influential National Rifle Association gun rights lobby.

The Firearms Policy Foundation, a gun rights group, and other plaintiffs sued in federal court to try to reverse Trump's action. In a statement, the foundation promised to return to the Supreme Court when litigation in lower courts is complete to "continue to fight for the people that President Trump and his administration abandoned by lawlessly forcing them to dispossess their property and threatening them with federal prison time."

A Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bump stocks use a gun's recoil to bump its trigger, enabling a semiautomatic weapon to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, which can transform it into a machine gun. The ban required owners to turn in or destroy the attachments and those caught in possession of them could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, was found to have fired more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition in about 11 minutes, employing semi-automatic rifles modified with bump stocks. The plaintiffs challenged a new rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at Trump's direction that classified bump stock devices as forbidden machine guns under the 1934 National Firearms Act.

A federal court refused to issue an injunction against the ban, saying the plaintiffs would likely lose the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld that decision, deferring to the bureau's new interpretation of the National Firearms Act. Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, issued a statement agreeing with the decision to deny the appeal. But he criticized the lower court's deference to a federal agency - the bureau - that had changed its interpretation of a longstanding law.

"How, in all this, can ordinary citizens be expected to keep up?" Gorsuch asked, adding that the bump stock dispute may return to the Supreme Court at a later date. The Supreme Court in December heard arguments in the first major gun dispute to come before the justices since 2010 - a challenge backed by the NRA to a handgun transport restriction in New York City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada tells travelers from Iran to isolate over coronavirus

Canada is telling travelers from Iran to isolate themselves at home for 14 days because of the novel coronavirus, the same direction given to people arriving from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials said on Monday. Canada...

Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been...

U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 finance call on coronavirus response

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday. The call, to be l...

QUOTE BOX-Trump, business leaders comment on Jack Welch's death

Jack Welch, the legendary CEO who led General Electric Co for two decades to create the most valuable public company in the United States, died at the age of 84.Welch, known as Neutron Jack for his aggressive cost-saving methods, faced crit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020