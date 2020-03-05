Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi empties Islam's holiest site for 'sterilisation'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mecca
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:19 IST
Saudi empties Islam's holiest site for 'sterilisation'

Mecca (Saudi Arabia), Mar 5 (AFP) Saudi Arabia on Thursday emptied Islam's holiest site for sterilisation over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage. State television relayed stunning images of an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba - a large black cube structure inside Mecca's Grand Mosque, which is usually packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims.

The move was a "temporary preventive measure" but the upper floors of the Grand Mosque were still open for prayers, a Saudi official told AFP. He called the measure "unprecedented".

On Wednesday, the kingdom halted the umrah pilgrimage for its own citizens and residents. The move came after authorities last week suspended visas for the umrah and barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday declared three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of reported infections to five. The umrah, which refers to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year, attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe annually.

The decision to suspend the umrah comes ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan starting in late April, which is a favoured period for pilgrimage. It is unclear how the coronavirus will affect the hajj, due to start in late July.

Some 2.5 million faithful travelled to Saudi Arabia from across the world in 2019 to take part in the hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam as Muslim obligations are known. The event is a massive logistical challenge for Saudi authorities, with colossal crowds cramming into relatively small holy sites, making attendees vulnerable to contagion. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

Britains Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling regional airline one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.The failure of an airline that connects all corners of t...

Argentine rural confederation CRA to begin commercial strike over export tax hike

Argentine rural confederation CRA will begin on Monday a four-day commercial strike in response to an increase on export taxes for soy, a source from CRA said on Thursday.The strike follows the governments hike on the export levy on soybean...

First death in Britain from coronavirus - BBC

The first person has died in Britain from coronavirus, the BBC reported on Thursday.The BBC said an older patient with underlying health conditions had died after testing positive for the virus. ...

HSBC sends more than 100 London staff home over coronavirus case

HSBC has sent more than 100 of its London staff home after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europes main financial hub.Italys UniCredit also told some staff to go home after two new in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020