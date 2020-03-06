Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 04:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 04:43 IST
Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is banning posts that "dehumanize" people because they have a disease or disability or because of their age, a step that happens to correspond to an explosion of tweets about the spreading coronavirus. The company told Reuters that the policy change was not a reaction to the outbreak of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, but was part of its continual effort to update its rules against hateful conduct.

"We couldn't have predicted that this would happen in terms of the coronavirus," Jerrel Peterson, Twitter’s head of safety policy, said in a phone interview. Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful content on its platform, and social media sites are under scrutiny over their attempts to handle misinformation and abuse related to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Reuters search for derogatory terms linked to the virus on Twitter found posts that called Chinese people "subhuman" or likened them to animals. The outbreak, which began in China, has spread to nearly 80 countries and territories and killed more than 3,000 people. Peterson said the three new categories had been added not because there were more reports of hateful language in these areas but because of the potential for offline harm.

Twitter's hateful conduct policy already bans attacking or threatening others on the basis of categories such as race, sexual orientation, age, disability or serious disease. This update will mean that those attacks do not need to be targeted at an individual or specific group. Now, even "if it's a tweet that doesn't have an @mention that likens a group based on their age, disability or disease to viruses or microbes or maggots, something that's less than human, that can be in violation of our policy now," Peterson said.

Announcing the new policy in a blog post, Twitter said any offending tweets must be removed. Tweets sent before Thursday would also need to be deleted, but would not directly result in account suspensions, it said. In July 2019, Twitter expanded its rules to ban language deemed to "dehumanize" people on the basis of religion. Between January and June last year, Twitter's transparency report said there had been a 48% increase in accounts reported for potential violations of its hateful conduct policies. Twitter said it had taken action on 584,429 unique accounts for hateful conduct violations.

Twitter also announced on Wednesday that it was testing a new type of content that disappears after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature by Facebook Inc's Instagram and first popularized by Snap Inc's's Snapchat. Twitter spokeswoman Lauren Alexander said that this ephemeral content would also be subject to the company's hateful conduct rules.

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which has amassed a stake in the company, is pushing for changes at Twitter, including the removal of chief executive Jack Dorsey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Australia orders first school closure after pupil contracts coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus, as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak in the country.Australia has recorded 60 cases of infection and two elderly ...

Fed's Kaplan: New infections key factor for rate decision

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he will be looking closely at how far and fast the new coronavirus spreads in the United States as he weighs a decision on interest rates at the U.S. central banks policy meeti...

Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail

New York, Mar 6 AFP Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was taken to New Yorks notorious Rikers Island jail on Thursday, ten days after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. The 67-year-old Pulp Fiction producer had been in...

Italian grandparents step in after schools close

Rome, Mar 6 AP Italian grandparents are ignoring a government plea to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and are instead stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after schools were closed nationwide. With 148 virus deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020