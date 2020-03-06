Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ready to collect DNA from detained migrants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:55 IST
US ready to collect DNA from detained migrants

Washington, Mar 6 (AFP) The US government announced Friday it is ready to begin collecting DNA from all immigrants it detains, to be saved in a federal police database. The Department of Homeland Security first revealed the measure in October as part of President Donald Trump's efforts against undocumented migration, attracting strong criticism from civil liberties groups and migrants.

A law adopted in 2005 authorizes certain federal agencies to collect DNA from foreigners who have been arrested, but Barack Obama's administration had asked for an exemption for migrants. The government lacked the manpower to analyze hundreds of thousands of DNA tests each year, it argued at the time.

But technology has since advanced, making it easier to carry out the tests, the Department of Justice said. "The proposed rule change would help to save lives and bring criminals to justice," said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Human rights activists counter that the measure is a threat to personal data protection and blurs the line between criminals and migrants. "Collecting the genetic blueprints of people in immigration detention doesn't make us safer -- it makes it easier for the government to attack immigrant communities," said Naureen Shah, senior counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union.

It also "brings us one step closer to the government knocking on all of our doors demanding our DNA under the same flawed justification that we may one day commit a crime," she said. The organisation says is likely to try to block the move in court. (AFP) MRJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporti...

Democrats Biden, Sanders feud over Social Security, trade as new contests loom

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden renewed a spat over their Social Security and trade policies on Friday as the Democratic presidential rivals faced a slew of crucial nominating contests next week, including the big prize of Michigan.The campaig...

U.N. cancels key meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus

The United Nations has canceled meetings in Bonn, Germany, and elsewhere planned in the run-up to a crucial U.N. climate summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.This ex...

Around Rs 700-Rs 800 cr of PCMC deposits with Yes Bank, Commissioner says 'nothing to worry'

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation PCMC has deposits worth Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore in the Yes Bank, said Shravan Hardikar, Commissioner, PCMC. We had signed an agreement with Yes Bank for online transactions and tax recovery. Our ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020