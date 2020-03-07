New York state confirms 33 coronavirus cases
New York has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 33, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
New York [United States], Mar 7 (Sputnik/ANI): New York has confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 33, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "There are now 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State - 11 new positive tests since yesterday," Cuomo announced via Twitter on Friday (local time).
"As we do more tests, the number of positive cases will rise, as we are seeing," he said, adding that all the new cases have been traced to the same source. The coronavirus has killed over 3,400 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, including 240 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Thirteen Americans died in the state of Washington, one in California. (Sputnik/ANI)
