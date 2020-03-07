Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 684
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to reach 684 on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report.
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to reach 684 on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report. More than a half of patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 viral disease live in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the infected tally rose by 26 overnight.
The southern state of Bavaria has 117 cases, followed by Baden-Wuerttemberg with 116 cases. All German states but one have confirmed coronavirus infections. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has meanwhile touched 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections, which began in China in December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
India Networking Gala organised at Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more
India Networking Gala organised at 70th Berlin International Film Festival
Berlinale 2020: Indian delegation discusses collaboration with Jerusalem International Film Festival
Berlinale 2020: Indian delegation discusses country's participation in Cannes Film Market