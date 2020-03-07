Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 684

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 45 since late Friday to reach 684 on Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute said in an updated situation report. More than a half of patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 viral disease live in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where the infected tally rose by 26 overnight.

The southern state of Bavaria has 117 cases, followed by Baden-Wuerttemberg with 116 cases. All German states but one have confirmed coronavirus infections. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has meanwhile touched 100,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections, which began in China in December.

