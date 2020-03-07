Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus; Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail and more

Entertainment News Roundup: SXSW canceled due to coronavirus; Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hip hop museum to open in its birthplace in the Bronx

Hip hop - the music, dance, art and fashion phenomenon that went from rough streets into fancy suites in five decades - is getting its own museum in its birthplace in the Bronx, New York. A small pop-up exhibit gives a preview of the Universal Hip Hop Museum's permanent home, set to open in 2023 to celebrate the culture's global history.

SXSW canceled as tech and entertainment world faces coronavirus

The South by Southwest music, technology and film festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled on Friday, adding to a growing list of events being suspended around the world over concerns about the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Known as SXSW, the annual showcase of pop culture had been scheduled to run March 13 to 22. Organizers and local officials said at a news conference that they had concluded it was unwise to draw crowds of people together in close proximity with the number of coronavirus cases rising around the world.

Weinstein's prison sentence should reflect 'lifetime of abuse': prosecutors

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein should get a prison sentence that reflects not only his conviction for sexually assaulting two women, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others," New York prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. Throughout his adult life, Weinstein has shown a "staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office said in a letter to Justice James Burke, who is scheduled to sentence Weinstein on Wednesday.

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life. After baring his soul about his own struggles with alcohol, his three trips to rehab and the much-publicized collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck also finds himself in the unexpected role of a spokesman for addiction.

Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail after a 10-day hospital stay

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage. Weinstein arrived in Rikers' North Infirmary Command section, which houses inmates requiring medical care, by midafternoon, according to jail records. The move came after Weinstein underwent the procedure on Wednesday, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer

Mantel unveils final volume in award-winning Thomas Cromwell trilogy

British novelist Hilary Mantel unveiled the final installment on Wednesday of her Tudor trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, the blacksmith's son who rose to be King Henry VIII's most powerful adviser only to fall from grace and meet a gruesome end. Eight years in the writing, "The Mirror & the Light" is one of the most eagerly anticipated literary releases in recent years following the runaway success of the two previous novels in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sundays Angelus Prayer by Livestream instead of in-person from his window overlooking Saint Peters Square out of concern overspreading the new coronavirusThe prayer will be broadcast via Livestream...

People News Roundup: Weinstein moved to Rikers Island jail; Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Britains Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal eventsBritains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time sinc...

Two killed as car falls into nullah in Himachal Pradesh

Two people were killed and as many injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a 70-metre-deep nullah in Chamba district on Saturday, police said. Hussain, Roshandin, Shkardeen and Rafi were on their way to Chamba from Sill...

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD; employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year: SBI.

New board of Yes Bank to have CEO and MD employees of reconstructed bank to be in service at same remuneration for at least 1 year SBI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020