Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 05:24 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden, Sanders consider changing campaign plans amid coronavirus outbreak

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Monday said they were consulting with public health experts about coronavirus risks in planning their next campaign moves, as election officials in upcoming primary states urged people to consider voting early. Neither Sanders, a U.S. Senator from Vermont, nor Biden, the former vice president, has yet called off a major rally because of the outbreak that has sickened more than 110,000 people globally, although public health officials have urged people at risk for contracting the disease to avoid large gatherings. U.S. coronavirus threat fuels demand for traditional herbal remedies

New York City acupuncturist and herbalist Clayton Shiu says demand for traditional Chinese remedies has surged at his practice since March 1, the day New York announced its first case of the novel coronavirus. "It was like a light switch was flipped," said Shiu, who had stocked up and had an ample supply of herbs on hand for his patients. Biden is backed by former presidential rival Booker on eve of Michigan vote

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a heavy blow to rival Bernie Sanders on Tuesday as six states vote, received another boost on Monday when former presidential hopeful Cory Booker endorsed his campaign. Speaking at a campaign event with Biden in Flint, Michigan, Booker, who ended his own White House bid in January, said that "it should be obvious" why he is backing the former vice president, who, he said, could heal a "wounded nation." U.S. Senate committee chair exploring targeted tax relief to address coronavirus

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee is exploring targeted tax relief to address economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday. Senator Charles Grassley "is exploring the possibility of targeted tax relief measures that could provide a timely and effective response to the coronavirus. Several options within the committee’s jurisdiction are being considered," spokesman Michael Zona said. Cheering cruise passengers return to California; now comes coronavirus quarantine

Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by a coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers on Monday as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, were to begin disembarking on Monday for transport to quarantine stations or hospitals, depending on whether they are well or need immediate medical attention. Commander of U.S. Army Europe may have been exposed to coronavirus

The top U.S. Army commander in Europe may have been exposed to the coronavirus, while a Marine who tested positive for it had been working for a defense agency close to the Pentagon, officials said on Monday. The disclosures show the risks to the U.S. military even as it tries to limit the fallout from the global virus outbreak on the more than a million active-duty troops around the world. Health Secretary says U.S. working aggressively on coronavirus, after markets drop

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said President Donald Trump's administration is working aggressively on the coronavirus disease spreading worldwide, after he was asked on a media conference call to respond to the stock market plunging on coronavirus fears. "It's been a very aggressive, whole of government approach at the state, local and federal level," Azar told reporters. White House looks to bolster economy as coronavirus worries batter markets

The Trump administration scrambled on Monday to assure Americans it was responding to a growing coronavirus outbreak as stock markets plunged and top health officials urged some people to avoid cruise ships, air travel and big public gatherings. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly played down the threat posed by the flu-like virus sweeping the globe, was planning to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other members of his economic team to weigh possible action, an administration official told Reuters. Justice Department seeks informants on coronavirus antitrust schemes

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday urged people who know of price-fixing, bid-rigging or other illegal moves to profit off coronavirus fears to contact government officials. A task force aimed at stopping collusion in government procurement is on "high alert," the agency said in a statement. Trump's focus on coronavirus numbers could backfire, health experts say

President Donald Trump loves numbers, and the ones he believes illustrate his accomplishments - an unemployment rate at a 50-year-low and stock markets at record highs - have become touchstones in his speeches, rallies and Twitter missives. The numbers in the coronavirus outbreak in the United States are increasingly not going his way, but that has not stopped him from portraying them largely as a sign of success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 3,136 in China

China reported 17 death on Monday from coronavirus taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country.The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease.The state heal...

Italian premier locks down entire country to stop virus

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has put his entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus, banning all but the most important travel and putting the final kibosh on social gatherings after Italians failed to take previous warnings to ...

Coronavirus : Trump proposes payroll tax cut

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his coronavirus task force will meet Senate and House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or relief that would provide a timely and effective response to coronavirus. We...

Baynes hopes to stay hot as Suns visit Blazers

Aron Baynes figures to receive plenty of attention when the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The 33-year-old center turned in the performance of a lifetime against Portland last Friday when he established care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020