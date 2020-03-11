Top militant commander killed in Pakistan

A top militant commander of a banned outfit associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed in a bomb blast in the country's restive northwest province, police said on Wednesday. Commander Adam Khan associated with Ishaq group of the TTP was killed when the explosive device planted to a motorcycle went off in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering north waziristan tribal district, police said

Commander Khan was killed in a targeted attack, they said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is going on.

