BRIEF-L'oréal Canada To Temporarily Close All Retail Stores Until Further Notice In Response To Evolving Covid-19 Pandemic

L'Oreal SA:

* L'ORÉAL CANADA - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL RETAIL STORES ACROSS CANADA UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN RESPONSE TO EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

L'OREAL CANADA- IS COMMITTED TO ENSURING FINANCIAL CONTINUITY OF EMPLOYEES IMPACTED BY COVID-19

