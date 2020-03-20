Left Menu
Coronavirus cases surge in US, fatalities cross 200

  • PTI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 10:20 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases with the number of fatalities surging past 200 and the total confirmed infections crossing 14,000, pushing health care officials and political leaders to step up efforts to contain the fast-spreading pandemic. According to Worldometer, a website which compiles new case numbers of COVID-19, there were 14,299 confirmed infected cases and 218 deaths reported in the US as of Thursday night, making it the sixth top coronavirus infected country.

China with 80,967 infected cases and 3,248 deaths tops the list followed by Italy (41,035 cases and 3,405 deaths), Iran (18,304 infected cases and 1,284 deaths), Spain (19,077 infected cases and 831 deaths), Germany (15,320 infected cases and 44 deaths) and France (10,995 infected cases and 372 deaths). With a significant spike in both the infected cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, several US states and local governments have issued lockdown orders.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all the 50 States and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. California on Thursday ordered all its residents, about 40 million people, to stay at home in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic in the most populous state in the US.

Californians can go out only for essential needs like food, hardware supplies, exercise, and medication. California Governor Gavin Newsom in a letter to President Donald Trump projected that roughly 25.5 million Californians - about 56 percent of the State's population - could become infected with the virus over the next eight weeks.

"This is not a permanent state, this is a moment in time. We will look back at these decisions as pivotal," the Governor said. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers to be prepared for a long battle.

"This is going to be one of the most difficult moments in New York City history," he said and urged retired health care workers to volunteer to help. "There will be people who die who didn't need to die. We are seeing an explosion in the number of cases. … It's a painful and distressing number," he said.

New York City has reported 3,615 positive cases and 22 deaths. The Mayor called it "nothing short of staggering." Texas issued a notification ordering the closure of all schools, gyms, and restaurants and asked people to avoid a gathering of more than 10. "We continue our relentless effort to defeat the Chinese virus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

He also visited the headquarter of the Federal Emergency Management Agency where he held a video conference with Governors of the States. Later in the day, the Republicans introduced the coronavirus aid relief and economic security act.

"The legislation takes bold act on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary," Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell said. The legislation among other things proposes direct help for USD 1,200 per individual earning up to USD 75,000 per annum. It also includes an additional USD 500 for a child.

"Preventing the spread of the coronavirus will take a financial toll on individuals, families, and businesses. These recommendations would blunt the impact for most Americans and limit the damage to the US economy," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said. The bill that delays tax filing for 90 days and a USD 300 billion packages for small businesses also includes USD 50 billion for airlines, USD 8 billion for cargo air carriers and USD 150 billion for other eligible entities.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has killed over 9,000 and infected over two lakh people..

