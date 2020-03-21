Left Menu
Development News Edition

US shuts down border with Mexico and Canada beginning March 21

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 01:01 IST
US shuts down border with Mexico and Canada beginning March 21
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Pexhel

The US has announced the closure of its northern border with Canada and the southern border with Mexico for all non-essential travel from March 21. While the US-Mexico border closure announcement was made on Friday, that with Canada was done on Tuesday. The closure would go into effect on March 21.

"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict nonessential travel across our shared border. Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus to ensure the commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a White House press conference. The Acting Homeland Security Secretary Wolf Chad said the US has reached an agreement with both Canada and Mexico to limit non-essential travel across their land borders.

"Neither of these agreements with Canada or Mexico applies to lawful trade or commerce. Essential commercial activity will not be impacted," Chad said. "We will continue to maintain a strong and secure economic supply chain across our borders. A few examples of essential travel include but certainly are not limited to individuals traveling for medical purposes to attend educational institutions, for emergency response, public health services, and individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade," he said.

The US, Chad said, is also working with both Canada and Mexico on initiating joint action on individuals seeking entry between their ports of entry. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has directed to suspend entry of all individuals to the US without proper travel documentation.

"That's for both the northern and southern border. CDC director has determined that the introduction and spread of the coronavirus in the departments border patrol stations and detention facilities present serious danger to migrants, our frontline agents, and officers and the American people," Chad said. Pompeo said the State Department has issued level four global travel advisory. This means that US citizens should avoid all international travel. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US residents should immediately return to the country unless they're required to remain abroad for an extended time.

"If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may well be severely disrupted," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020