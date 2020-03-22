Left Menu
SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:42 IST
SAARC leaders during the video conference had agreed to tackle COVID-19. (Photo credit: Raveesh Kumar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted about the website: "From regional plan to regional action! SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches a website for information related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the SAARC region, as announced by PM @narendramodi during the video conference with SAARC Leaders."

The website -- http://www.covid19-sdmc.org -- gives full data and updates about the evolving situation of the novel virus in the SAARC countries that include India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal have also joined India voluntarily in contributing to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Prime Minister Modi has pledged an amount of US$ 10 million as an initial contribution from India.

Among others, the proposals shared by the leaders include continuing the consultation process through meetings at the ministerial and experts' level, identifying nodal experts to take further action on the proposals discussed during the Conference It was also decided in the conference to formulate a comprehensive regional strategy against coronavirus through the SAARC process and other appropriate mechanisms.

