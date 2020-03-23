Left Menu
Development News Edition

German toilet paper calculator takes aim at virus panic-buying

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
German toilet paper calculator takes aim at virus panic-buying

The coronavirus pandemic has sent panicked shoppers across Europe into a toilet-paper buying frenzy. But how much do you really need? And what to do if the unthinkable happens and you run out? A German online calculator is here to help.

At www.blitzrechner.de/toilettenpapier, curious users can work out how long their stockpile will last. Just type in how many rolls you have and your individual "usage behaviour" and the calculator will tell you for how many days you'll be covered.

For true aficionados, there is an expert mode where you can add the length of your quarantine and your average number of sheets per wipe. Generally speaking, people tend to wildly overestimate their TP needs, the website says.

"Many people use more toilet paper than needed. For a 'number one', one or two sheets should suffice," it adds. The website also offers some suggested alternatives to toilet paper should the supermarket shelves be bare.

Washcloths, strips of old rags and even a quick shower are all good options. But be careful not to flush kitchen roll as it could clog up the toilet. Germany, like many European countries, has seen demand for toilet paper spiral since the start of the outbreak.

Similar tongue-in-cheek stockpiling calculators have sprung up in other countries too, like the UK site Howmuchtoiletpaper.com. Videos of scuffles in supermarkets have been circulating widely on social media -- one argument over toilet paper in a supermarket in Mannheim last week even ended in a fistfight that required police intervention.

Chancellor Angela Merkel set a better example when she was photographed doing her weekly shop last Friday with just one pack of toilet paper in her trolley -- and four bottles of wine. That's just how Merkel rolls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together Bhula Dunga to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the sin...

Israel's top court orders parliament to clarify speaker vote

Israels Supreme Court on Monday ordered the countrys parliament to reconvene for the selection of a new speaker, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and fend of...

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...

Encourage work from home : PM Modi to industry representatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local chambers from 18 cities across the country via video conference in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and subseque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020