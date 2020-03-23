Coronavirus cases in US surpass 35,000, toll at 473

Washington [US], Mar 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States has increased to 35,225, while the death toll reached 473, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre revealed on Monday. Of the total number of cases, New York state tops the list with almost 17,000 people having contracted the virus. The states of Washington and New Jersey have reported almost 2,000 cases each, while California has reported 1,813 cases, Johns Hopkins University said.

Another three states - Florida, Illinois and Michigan - have reported slightly more than 1,000 cases each, it added. As of Monday, the number of cases worldwide surpassed 350,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 15,300. (Sputnik/ANI)

