UN Chief calls for 'immediate global ceasefire' amid COVID-19 pandemic

New York [USA], Mar 23 (Sputnik/ANI) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus together on combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world," Guterres said.

"That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put the armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives," he added (Sputnik/ANI)

