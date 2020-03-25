Britain's Hilton Food says all facilities fully operational

Hilton Food Group, the international food packing business, said on Wednesday that all of its facilities remain fully operational during the coronavirus outbreak. The group, which has packing facilities in eight countries covering the UK, Europe and Australia, said it has established business continuity and flexible buy models and supply options, which may be tested during this period.

Though the firm has delayed publication of its annual results at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it said it had performed slightly ahead of the board's expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.