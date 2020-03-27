Left Menu
Development News Edition

WePlay! announces $250K online Dota event

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:00 IST
WePlay! announces $250K online Dota event

On the day its online fundraising tournament concluded, WePlay! Esports announced Thursday that it is hosting a $250,000 online Dota 2 tournament next month. The WePlay! Pushka League will start on April 23 and feature 14 teams divided into two regional groups. The event joins a line of esports events that are being held online with large portions of the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The European group will include Team Nigma, Team Secret, Team Liquid, OG, Alliance, Ninjas in Pyjamas plus one team that wins a regional qualifier. The Commonwealth of Independent States group will include Natus Vincere, Virtus.pro, B8, HellRaisers, Gambit Esports, Team Spirit and a regional qualifier.

Teams will play a round robin within their group, with the top four from each group advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches will be best-of-three except for the grand finals, which will be best-of-five. Oleg Krot, CEO and managing partner of Ukraine-based WePlay!, said in a statement that the Pushka League "combines the best teams, talents, and WePlay! Esports infrastructure, which includes video production, logistics, software tools, media, PR, and other elements. Having found a nice window in the tournament schedule, we happily present our audience with a new league."

Team Nigma said a statement related to the tournament's introduction, "We are grateful that esports can go on during these times. Having online leagues is the right approach, and we appreciate being able to participate. We want to provide a good show for everyone watching." Virtus.pro general manager Sergey Glamazda added in a statement, "Online tournaments are definitely what Dota 2 fans, players, and teams were hoping for during the period of quarantine. In some sense, we're going back to the roots when the majority of tournaments were played online.

"Players are hungry for competitive Dota, so I believe 99% of teams would agree that launching online tournaments with such speed is huge for the Dota 2 community." Pushka means "gun" or "cannon" in Russian.

WePlay! raised more than $187,000 for causes fighting against the coronavirus through its 24-team WeSave! Charity Play event. The tournament concluded Thursday with European champion Team Nigma defeating Commonwealth of Independent States champion HellRaisers 3-2 in a final showdown. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper G-Eazy to provide free meals to kids in San Francisco for a month

To make sure kids on his home turf dont go hungry while sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to children in San Francisco for a month. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old will be providing f...

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020